HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a 21-year hiatus, Calhoun Community College announced the return of the men’s and women’s basketball programs and the Lady Warhawks are already impressing in their first season back.

The Lady Warhawks won their first game in the ACCC (Alabama Community College Conference) basketball tournament against the Bishop State Community College Wildcats with a final score of 83-74 to advance.

The Lady Warhawks will now play the Shelton State Community College Pirates from Tuscaloosa at noon on Thursday, March 9.

In addition to the big win against Bishop State, the Alabama Community College Conference named Calhoun women’s head coach Candace Byrd-Vinson coach of the year for the northern division.

The ACCC tournament will be held all week at the Alabama A&M University Event Center.