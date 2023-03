TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — When Calhoun Community College decided to revive its women’s basketball program, after over a 20-year hiatus, filling the coaching shoes was a big decision.

And when they decided on Candance Byrd-Vinson, they made history making her the first female African American coach in program history.

News 19’s Alexa Harley sat down with her on Thursday, discussing the history she has made and the progress still need in women’s representation in athletics.