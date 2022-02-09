HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College announced the new head coach for the college’s men’s basketball team, Derrick Powell Jr.

“We are so excited that Coach Powell is joining our staff,” commented Dr. Nancy Keenum, Calhoun Athletics Director. “He has hit the ground running and is already recruiting players to play basketball this fall.”

Powell is making his way to Calhoun after assistant coaching and recruiting at Tuskegee University for three years. This will not be his first stint as head coach at Calhoun, he led the Class 2A 2016-2017 team as well.

With 15 years of coaching experience under his belt, the Lowndes County-native said coaching is a love of his but mentoring and helping young men graduate and become productive citizens is his real paycheck.

Powell spent his freshmen year at Marion Military Institute where he averaged 14.4 points per game and was voted most valuable player his first year. The following year he accepted a basketball scholarship from Faulkner University where he played for a season before joining the Navy.

All of Powell’s accomplishments and the full announcement of his hiring can be read here.

Potential student-athletes interested in joining Powell’s team can call the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.