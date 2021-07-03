Caleb O’Toole wins 2021 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic

DECATUR, Ala. — Caleb O’Toole used to caddy the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. In fact, he was on the bag for his brother John Michael’s 2014 win. After shooting a 65 on the final day of play, Caleb can call himself a Daikin Spirit of America Champion as well.

“It’s all I’ve really thought about since my brother won it I guess in 2014 that was 8 years ago and I was 15 then,” said O’Toole. “I learned a lot from caddying for him then, and I mean I was pretty emotional when I got done because it finally set in.”

O’Toole caught up to Decatur native Sam Murphy who was -8 overall at one point, and when he took the lead, he never looked back.

Murphy started off hot, birdieing the first and fourth holes, but a bogey on six, and a double bogey on the eighth turned out to be costly.

“The goal was to win,” said Murphy. “I mean I played solid golf, and then missed a few putts that probably should have gone in but it’s golf.”

Here’s a look at the top five finishers:

Caleb O’Toole, -8 Sam Murphy, -6 Will Patrick, -5 Matt Smith, -4 Owen Burt & Will McFadden, -3

Send story ideas, pictures and videos to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.