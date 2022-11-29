AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s official! Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will stay at Auburn after serving as the Tigers head coach since late October.

Williams posted to social media Tuesday that he accepted a promotion to become associate head coach and running backs coach, after he met with new head coach Hugh Freeze Monday night.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Freeze gave a lot of praise to Williams, and said he could notice a difference in the team’s final four weeks of the season — thanks to Williams’ leadership. Freeze said he knew he needed to keep Williams at Auburn.

“I don’t know if I had to plead and beg, but I was planning to and went after it,” Freeze explained. “I think the words were just ‘You’re invaluable.'”

Freeze said he was impressed by Williams’ ability to lead the staff and players, stating, “I knew my priority was ‘I have to have Cadillac along my side to help drive the culture of Auburn football.'”

Williams said, “It went a lot better than I thought it was going to go. I’m excited for this opportunity to work under his leadership and help him cultivate this fan base, these players, and help Auburn football get back to the top of college football.”

Williams did get the chance to interview for the head coaching job last week, saying he was disappointed he didn’t get it but is at peace.