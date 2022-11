AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Making his Jordan-Hare Stadium debut as interim head coach, Cadillac Williams led Auburn to the 13-10 win over Texas A&M to snap a five-game losing streak.

Fort Payne native Alex McPherson made his Auburn debut as starting kicker and made an extra point and two field goals in the win.

Auburn improves to 4-6 on the season and will host Western Kentucky next Saturday in its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.