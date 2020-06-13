Caden Rose leaves his mark on Bob Jones athletics

MADISON, Ala. – If you’re familiar with Bob Jones athletics, you’ll probably know the name Caden Rose from both the football and baseball field.

Despite having his senior baseball season cut short, Rose managed to get his name in the Patriots’ record books.

Rose has been named team captain, MVP and received a great deal of recognition, but his achievements don’t stop there.

In the 46 year history of Bob Jones High School, Rose has become the first male athlete to ever be named First Team All-State in two different sports; plus, this past week Rose was once again named First Team All-State for baseball marking his third year in a row receiving that honor.

With this All-State mention, Rose becomes the first baseball player in Bob Jones history to receive First Team All-State for three seasons.

“I didn’t even know about it but it’s really cool to have that kind of recognition I had no idea that I’ve done anything like that, but it’s good to know and it’ll be good to look back on in a few years,” Rose said. “I just go out there and play trying to win every single game. I’m never really thinking about the recognition or what I’m going to do at the end of the year it’s always win the day win that game and what happens happens, play as hard as you can, and don’t take anything for granted.”

Bob Jones baseball head coach Jared Smith says he’ll miss having Rose on his team both as a player and as a leader on and off the field.

“It was special to do it with that kid and I’m blessed to coach him,” Smith said. “We tried to help him along a little bit but you didn’t have to coach him too much. He was self motivated, he wanted to win, he’s a competitor you really just had to put him in competitive situation. He’s bought in anything we’ve ever asked him to do and hopefully it’s made him a better player. He was so consistent I mean, you knew what you’re getting every single day and I can think of very few days if any in four years that we were like, Caden Rose didn’t practice hard today or Caden Rose didn’t play the game the right way.”

To say Rose left his mark on Bob Jones is a bit of an understatement, but he says he’s honored to have played such a role in the Patriots’ programs.

“I know I looked up to players on the football field and on the baseball field and some players showed me how to play and some players showed me how not to play, and I think that really helped me so if I can go out there and show kids how to play I think I really helped somebody out,” Rose said.

Rose is continuing his baseball career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Even though he gets to keep playing one of the sports that he loves, he’ll miss his time at Bob Jones especially getting to play with his best friends, but he’s thankful for the memories that he has as a Patriot.