MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Rocket City Trash Pandas earned top honors for the month of April from Southern League.

First baseman Trey Cabbage was named Player of the Month, while Chase Silseth was named the organization’s first Pitcher of the Month. Cabbage previously won the award for Player of the Week on May 1 and Silseth won Pitcher of the Week on April 24.

In April, Cabbage led the league with a .356 batting average, eight home runs, 21 RBI, 57 total bases, 1.265 OPS, and a .781 slugging percentage.

Meanwhile, Silseth went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 innings. Silseth only allowed one run in each of his four starts, and Rocket City won three of his four outings.