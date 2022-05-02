MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — One of North Alabama’s own earned the honor of being Southern League’s Player of the Week last week.

In a news release, the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced first baseman Trey Cabbage received the honor for the week ending in Sunday, May 1. This is the third award Rocket City has received from Southern League to open the 2022 season with Brett Kerry and Chase Silseth earning Pitcher of the Week earlier this year.

Cabbage is the third player overall to earn the award with Luis Aviles Jr. and Orlando Martinez winning it last year.

Last week, Cabbage played in five games against the Birmingham Barons, recording a hit in each game and hitting a home run and driving in three on back-to-back nights on April 28 and 29.

Cabbage will take the field next on Tuesday, May 3 when the Trash Pandas will begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at 6:35 p.m.