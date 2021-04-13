Bulldogs hope to bring the ‘Magic’ into Classic week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Magic City Classic is among the SWAC’s biggest rivalries, and it brings one of the best atmospheres as well.

Fans from both teams are decked out in their team’s apparel while both bands put on a show. Bands unfortunately won’t get to travel to the game this year under the conference’s COVID-19 policy, but the game will go on as planned.

In the 2021 edition, bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the line as the winner will go on to represent the East division in the SWAC Championship Game. Playing for and winning the title is something the Bulldogs have set their sights on since the Connell Maynor era began on The Hill.

“I finally agree with our alumni and all our fans now that the Magic City Classic is the biggest game of the year because it is this year,” said Maynor. “This is the one they care about, the one they want you to win, this game and homecoming. So if we can pull that off this year we’ll be in the championship game also and hopefully, we get a chance to play at home.”

Alabama A&M won the 2019 edition of the Magic City Classic 43-41 in a triple-overtime thriller. Saturday, the Bulldogs will go for their third in a row.

“Last week was great you know we already moved and put that past us and focused on Alabama State,” said senior quarterback Aqeel Glass. “Coach (Travis) Pearson he’s a great coach, he’s going to handle his guys they’re well coached and they’ve got some good players so we’re excited to play them.”

Kickoff at Legion Field in Birmingham is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.