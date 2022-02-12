HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball teams picked up wins against Mississippi Valley State University earlier this season, and the men and women both wanted the season sweep over the Delta Devils.

The men’s team got the 94-92 win over MVSU in a four overtime battle, improving to 6-16 overall and 5-7 in SWAC play.

Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs with a team-high 28 points and Jalen Johnson put up 13 rebounds.

The women’s team also secured the win taking down the Delta Devils 53-47; the Lady Bulldogs move to 9-13 overall on the season with a 7-5 mark in conference action.

Nigeria Jones put up 22 points in the contest and Dariauna Lewis led with 16 boards.

Up next for A&M, the men and women host Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Monday night doubleheader on February 14 starting at 5 p.m. at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium.