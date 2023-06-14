NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — 2023 has been pretty good to Buckhorn basketball star Caleb Holt so far; as if winning a blue map and earning MVP in Class 6A as a freshman wasn’t enough, he thought a gold medal might be a nice addition to the trophy case.

The Bucks’ standout earned a spot on the USA Men’s U16 National Team and got the opportunity to compete in the FIBA Americas Championship.

Holt helped Team USA win an eighth straight gold medal and he says the time he spent representing his country is the best experience he’s ever had.

“The experience after winning and having your flag and having your name called on the stage in front of thousands of people in the big arena was special,” Holt said.

“It’s surreal to see him out there and to realize he’s representing our country,” Buckhorn boys basketball head coach Patrick Harding said. “We had a group text going on with coaches as we watched and I told them when they played the anthem that first night and it panned to him that was an emotional time it was really cool.”

The road to gold wasn’t easy, but it might’ve appeared that way for anyone on the outside looking in with the results that Holt and his teammates had.

In the championship, Team USA beat Canada 118-36, which is the largest margin of victory in Team USA’s U16 history. Holt says when you’re taking the court alongside the best players in the country the results just speak for themselves.

Now that he’s back on U.S. soil, Holt hasn’t skipped a beat – he got right back to work with his teammates at Buckhorn preparing for next season where he hopes to bring another blue map back to market.

“He gives us a lot of energy, everybody’s spirits are lifted when he’s here and he brings a lot of juice to practice every day,” Harding said. “He’s a really hard worker so it’s a privilege when your most talented player is also a hard worker. He’s made his teammates around him better and our program better obviously.”

Madison County is also represented on the USA Women’s U16 National Team by Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews.