(WHNT) — Buckhorn basketball sensation Caleb Holt has been named to the 2023 USA Men’s U16 National Team.

Holt and the other 11 members of the Team USA roster were selected from 18 finalists from across the country.

The team will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championship from June 5-11 in Merida, Mexico.

The roster was selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee and represents the graduating class of 2025 and 2026. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2007.

The 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship features eight teams from the FIBA Americas zone, with the top four teams advancing to the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup in Turkey. The U.S. drew Group A with Puerto Rico, Argentina and Mexico.

The Americans are 37-0 all-time at the competition, having won seven straight gold medals.