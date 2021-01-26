Buckhorn High School names new head football coach

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Bucks announced their new football head coach Sunday afternoon.

Matt Patterson joined Buckhorn after climbing the coaching ranks as an assistant. He was the Offensive Coordinator at Bob Jones before joining the coaching staff at Madison Academy.

Patterson isn’t wasting any time, he already has goals for the Buckhorn Football team. “You know obviously you want to win them all but at the end of the day there’s only one team that will probably win them all and win the blue map, but to be competitive and compete for four quarters.”

He would also like to see his team get 1% better every day.

Good luck to Coach Patterson and his first year at the helm.