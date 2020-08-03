Bucs players experiencing Brady’s ‘intensity level’ during training camp, Arians says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – No. 12 arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ team facility at approximately 7:08 on Thursday morning flashing a smile and a thumbs-up as he drove through the gates.

Tom Brady is entering his third official day of training camp with his new team.

“All of the guys that have been working out with him see his intensity level,” said Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ head coach.

He cited the offseason workouts that had been taking place at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

“The players only know the workouts are going to intensify when we get out there for real. It’s been great. You would’ve hoped we would’ve had spring practice so all of them could get over the awe, especially the young players, with Tom Brady walking into the locker room and (Rob Gronkowski). We’ll get through that I think in maybe a week.”

Arians said he is confident in the leadership of the veteran players.

“I feel very, very good about that,” said Arians. “I think one thing, especially defensively, is we’ve got some great veteran leadership on that side of the ball. When you add Tom and Rob to go along with the guys we have on offense, we’re still young on offense, but they’re very, very mature people and players. Mike Evans is a great leader, Chris Godwin. We’ve got tons of leadership. Even our second-year players were very mature players last year, especially in the secondary, so that’s no problem.”

If Arians had to select one “problem” Brady may have to overcome as a result of a unique training camp without any preseason games, he highlighted the lack of live-action.

“I think his biggest concern is having no live reps up until now,” he said. “Missing all of those reps in the spring, especially against a defense like ours where he’s going to see multiple looks all the time. Then, just getting into game shape and getting that reaction time down. I think he’ll know where to go with the ball. It’s just a matter of us putting him in enough situations, full speed situations, that he’s ready to play a game.”