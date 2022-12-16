TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama football head coach Nick Saban confirmed on Friday that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will play in the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN also reported that Alabama is not expected to have any opt-outs for the game.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and Anderson, the unanimous All-American, are both expected to forgo their senior seasons at Alabama to enter the NFL draft.

It’s incredibly rare to see top NFL prospects playing in their bowl games unless it’s in the College Football Playoff, so this is huge news for the Tide with both Anderson and Young being top five prospects in this April’s NFL draft.

Alabama will play Kansas State on Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.