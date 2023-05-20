OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) – The state softball tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon and saw two North Alabama teams still playing for a blue map.

In Class 4A, Brooks held off defending state champs Curry 6-5 to advance to the losers’ bracket final. There, Houston Academy got the 10-3 win to advance to the state championship game as Brooks ends the season as Class 4A third-place finishers.

“It’s been an absolute honor to be the coach of this group. ” Brooks softball head coach Kathryn Montgomery said. “They’re phenomenal, all the way through, top to bottom, in and out. They’ve got hearts of gold, they work hard, they push hard, they love each other well. Determination and grit, they’re a team in the truest sense and definition of the word. They showed me that they’re willing to work together and do whatever it takes to lift each other up and support each other the whole time,

Sparkman had a similar outcome in Class 7A. The Senators defeated defending 7A champs Thompson 9-4 in an elimination game, but then lost 5-0 to Hewitt-Trussville one win short of making it to the state championship game.

“Our motto has been just to fight for seven innings and that’s all we did and all that we could ask of them and Hewitt-Trussville was better than us at the end of the day, they move on but I couldn’t have asked any more from my team. Our seniors were great leaders, freshmen all the way to seniors in this program and they’ve all carried the weight together. We’ve always said, make it to May, play through May. Well we made it to the last day and it stings even harder just being here today and knowing man, if we had won one game some other time or two games some other time or fought harder, it fuels your kids up to want to give more energy and effort every day,” Sparkman softball head coach Lindsay Vanover said.

Overall, two North Alabama softball teams won state championships this season: Hatton in Class 2A and Plainview in Class 3A.