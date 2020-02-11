Brooks High football player sign to play in college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLEN, Ala. - The paperwork continues to roll in throughout North Alabama after National Signing Day last week as more of our local athletes are putting pen to paper to play at the next level.

Four Brooks High School football players signed to play college ball on Monday.

Kobe Warden is staying close to home; Warden signed a preferred walk-on with UNA.

"I'm beyond excited I couldn't really put it into words just a blessed opportunity for me and my family, my friends and all of the coaches that helped me get to the place where I'm at right now," Warden said. "It feels really good to stay at home and stay here; I get all these people watching me that I had come and watch me play high school ball."

Cameron Beckwith also signed a preferred walk-on with the Tennessee Volunteers.

"I've just got a lot of joy it's kind of an exciting moment and it's just one of those things I'm lost for words right now I'm just really excited," Beckwith said.

Carson Daniel and Logan Turbyfill also signed to play at the next level; they are both heading to Huntington University.