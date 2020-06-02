Brooks Football players and coaches fired up to be back on the field

KILLEN, Ala. – June 1st was the day the AHSAA would allow teams to begin summer workouts and conditioning. Brad Black and his Brooks Football team took advantage, getting back to work with some new precautions.

Temperature checks, sanitizing the weight room and working in limited groups is the new normal, especially if teams hope to have football in the fall.

Voluntary workouts and summer conditioning in 2020 is much different from years past.

“You can make it fairly normal,” said head coach Brad Black. “You just have to spread out more. When you’re running sprints you got to have that distance in between them and when you have those smaller groups of guys it’s a little bit easier to do.”

“The biggest difference is staying 6 feet apart,” said senior defensive back Drake Patterson. “You don’t really get to be as close as you want to be with your guys. The coaches are handling it pretty well, making sure we stay 6 feet apart.”

The goal for the Lions remains the same in gearing up for a season this fall.

“So we’re going to follow those guidelines as strict as we can to give us the best opportunity,” Black added. “We’ve explained that to our kids and our parents what they’re supposed to do and they’ve done a good job this morning.”

“I think it will help a lot I mean this is adversity and that builds character and that builds a lot for a team,” said senior wide receiver Cameron Doerflinger.

The zoom meetings and FaceTime calls for football players are now a thing of the past.

“We’re close with our kids here and you know our kids are great kids and they want to do what they’re supposed to do,” said Black. “You know they’re not perfect by any means but you miss them.”

If all goes well, the Lions will open up the season August 20th at Colbert County.