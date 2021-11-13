Brewer Hicklen holds fourth annual baseball camp

MADISON, Ala. – Hometown heroes in athletics are those who make it big, but never forget where they came from, giving kids someone to look up to. Brewer Hicklen is doing exactly that.

The former Huntsville Baseball standout is a part of the Kansas City Royals organization. Hicklen is coming off of a huge season in Double-A ball, and now he’s using his time in the offseason to give back. Hicklen held his fourth annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School, helping the next generation develop on the field. For him, the joy that his camp brings truly never gets old.

“There’s no question when you watch these kids run around with an innocent smile you kind of wish you were in their shoes,” said Hicklen. “You know you don’t have bills, any responsibilities other than just to come out here, soak up all the knowledge, have a good time and meet new people and that’s what I love about seeing the smile on these kids faces and each and every year it seems like we get more and more kids and I’m just so thankful for that.”

