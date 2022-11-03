HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There may be a few games left in the World Series, but most professional players have hung up their cleats, retired the bat and returned home for the offseason.

Huntsville local Brewer Hicklen, who also plays for the Kansas City Royals, hosts an annual youth baseball camp where other former and current players help coach.

While the camp on November 5th is currently sold out, Hicklen and his wife Raegan did something special ahead of this Saturday.

Hicklen partnered with Academy Sports & Outdoors to give four children from the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama $300 gift cards to splurge on new sports gear.