FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s been less than three weeks since Brent Dearmon got to Florence to take over the UNA football program. In that time, he’s put together his staff and started doing as much recruiting as he could, and on Wednesday got to welcome part of his first signing class to the Shoals. The early signing day was just focused on transfers and JUCO players.

OL Edgar Amaya: Florence, Ala. (University of Colorado)

DB Philjae Bien-Aime: North Miami, Fla. (University of Central Florida)

DL Kaleb Brown: Clarksdale, Miss. (Coahoma Community College)

DL Elijah Elmore: Prattville, Ala. (Iowa Western Community College)

LB Amauri Floyd: Miami, Fla. (Robert Morris University)

LB Andrew Leak: Franklin, Ga. (Middle Tennessee State)

DB Jaylen Powell: Horn Lake, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi Community College)

“We really spread it out a little bit in areas of need, but we also focused on bringing in good people,” Dearmon said. “You like building your program around good people.”

The new coach said he and his staff are excited about the new committs both as players and as people.

“We’re really excited about the player but also the people that we’re adding to our program,” he said. “It’s tough to come in in a two-week time period and develop a relationship and we’ve got these 20, 21-year-olds that are trusting this staff that we’ve put together. We’re bringing these eight guys in to come in and contribute and help us win football games right now.

Dearmon said the signing day in February will be focused on the high school players.