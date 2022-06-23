NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – After four months the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour has reached Madison County.

The tour commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball, especially their 2021 World Series victory over the Houston Astros. The Braves’ first World Series since 1995 and the fourth in franchise history.

Fans will be able to take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy

The tour will be making four stops across North Alabama starting on Thursday, June 23.

Academy Sports + Outdoors in Madison: June 23 at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 7506 Hwy 72 West

June 23 at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville: June 24 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1 Tranquility Base – A USSRC ticket is required for entry

June 24 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville: June 25 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 700 S.M.P.A Blvd

June 25 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Heritage Park in Cullman: June 26 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 1705 Lee Ave SW

June 26 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Each tour stop has promotional giveaways and the chance to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park on October 1st when the Braves take on the New York Mets.

The 2022 Braves World Champions Trophy Tour began on February 15, and is expected to continue through the summer. More dates can be found here.