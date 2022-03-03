ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Atlanta Braves will make multiple stops in Alabama this summer as part of their World Champions Trophy Tour – including one in the Sand Mountain area.
The tour, which celebrates 151 years of Braves baseball, will stop in Albertville at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Other Alabama stops include Tuskegee, Troy, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham.
The Tennessee stops of the trophy tour include:
- Franklin, Tenn.: Academy Sports + Outdoors on April 30 at 12 p.m. CST
- Chattanooga, Tenn.: Miller Park (Nightfall Concert Series) on June 3 at 6 p.m. CST
- Chattanooga, Tenn.: Riverbend Music Festival on June 4 at 2 p.m. CST
- Ooltewah, Tenn.: Cambridge Square on June 5 at 1 p.m. EST
The tour stops will offer fans a chance to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming from Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more, depending on your location.
The 2022 Braves World Champions Trophy Tour began on February 15, and is expected to continue through the summer. More dates can be found here.