Braves beat Miami, clinch 3rd straight NL East title

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after clinching the NL East baseball title with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna drove in five runs with four hits that included two home runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched their third straight NL East title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1.

The Braves hit five homers, including shots by Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman off Nick Vincent in a five-run seventh.

Wilson allowed only three hits with one walk in his first start of the season. Atlanta has not won a postseason series since 2001.

Miami remains in position to earn its first playoff berth since winning the World Series in 2003.