TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The SEC announced its end-of-year awards on Monday, and Alabama brought home quite a few honors.

Brandon Miller was named SEC Player and Freshman of the Year. Miller becomes the first SEC player to take home both awards since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. He’s Alabama’s sixth Player of the Year award winner, first since Herbert Jones in 2021, and third to win Freshman of the Year, first since Collin Sexton in 2018.

Miller leads the SEC in scoring at 19.6 points per game and is the fourth player in the last 50 years to lead the conference in scoring as a freshman. He’s also the only play in Division I to score at least 605 points, record 245 rebounds and make 90 three pointers this season. Miller also earned First-Team All-Sec and All-Freshman team honors.

Jahvon Quinerly was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year, the first player in program history to take home this award. Quinerly averaged 7.8 points per game off the bench and scored a season-high 24 points in Alabama’s win over Auburn that clinched the SEC regular season title.

Muscle Shoals native Mark Sears earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in his first season with the Tide. Charles Bediako was named to the All-Defensive team, while Jaden Bradley and Noah Clowney join Miller on the All-Freshman team.

A pair of Auburn Tigers landed on the All-SEC Second-Team. Guard Wendell Green Jr. and forward Johni Broome are taking home those honors.

Huntsville native and Missouri star Kobe Brown earned First-Team All-SEC and Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first Tiger to take home this recognition.

The former Lee star is the fifth Tiger to earn First-Team All-SEC.

All 14 SEC teams will compete in the SEC men’s basketball tournament which begins on Wednesday, March 8, in Nashville.