Brady Cunningham’s kickoff return for North Jackson voted News 19 Play of the Year

(WHNT) — The people have spoken and Brady Cunningham’s kickoff return for the North Jackson Chiefs from week zero has been voted Play of the Year.

Not only was this the opening kickoff of the game, but it was in a rivalry matchup against Scottsboro.

Cunningham takes it about the five, bounces to the outside, breaks a tackle and see you later! Cunningham takes it all the way back.

It was literally the first play of the season for the Chief and it turned out to be the News 19 Top Play of the Year.

The play of the year was decided by the people, but here are Olivia’s top five plays for the 2021 high school football regular season:

Play Five – JT Blackwood and Izayah Fletcher’s touchdown for Hartselle

Play Four – Dante Snodgrass’ kickoff return for James Clemens

Play Three – Week Three: Corian Cash’s touchdown run for Fayetteville

Play Two – Week Eight: Logan Pate’s touchdown run for Guntersville

Play One – Korbyn Pitts’ one-handed pick for Boaz

Congrats to all of our Tennessee Valley players on an incredible 2021 high school football season; we’re already looking forward to 2022.