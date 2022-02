JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Playoffs continue for basketball teams across the Tennessee Valley.

The Northeast Regional games were played at Pete Mathews Arena at Jacksonville State University

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Girls’ Semifinals

Vestavia Hills (31-2) 65 Huntsville (16-16) 32

Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Boys’ Semifinals

Huntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42

Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46

The Huntsville Boys team will play against Spain Park in the regional final on February 21 at 10:45 a.m.