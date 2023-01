MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Bob Jones girls started out fast and never looked back, dominating rivals James Clemens 66-21 to improve to 2-0 in area play.

Meanwhile, the boys game was a battle that required overtime, and in the end Bob Jones also came out on top, getting the 74-69 win over James Clemens.

In other prep action, the Huntsville boys picked up a big area win against Sparkman 57-39 in a top 10 battle.