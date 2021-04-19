Bobby Wallace retiring from position as West Alabama athletic director

Former UNA football coach Bobby Wallace announced he’ll be retiring from his position as West Alabama’s athletic director.
Wallace says it’s been an honor to be a part of the Tigers program, as both football coach and athletic director; he believes they’ve done a great deal during his time with the Tigers.
Wallace has served as the Tigers’ athletic director since the fall of 2018; Kent Partridge will move into the position from his current role as deputy athletic director/communications on June 1.