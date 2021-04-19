Bobby Wallace retiring from position as West Alabama athletic director

Behind the force of an undefeated regular season, a SWAC East Division title and a berth in the league championship game, No. 25 Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor and senior quarterback Aqeel Glass have each been named among 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson and Walter Payton Awards. Representing the National Player and Coach of the Year, these awards are among the most prestigious at this level of college football, as is indicated by the legends they are named for. This year, Glass and Maynor have led the Bulldogs to a perfect 4-0 overall record and 3-0 league mark, the latter pitting them against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC Championship as the East Division Champions. It is the first time since 2011 that the program has reached those lofty heights. They are currently just one of nine I-AA teams in the country that are undefeated.

Glass is the only SWAC player listed among those nominees while Maynor is joined by UAPB interim head coach Doc Roberts. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 24 when they travel to Mississippi Valley State for a 3 p.m. kickoff.