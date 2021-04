MADISON, Ala. – Bob Jones softball held their 28th annual tournament this week and the Lady Patriots are keeping the trophy in Madison.

The Lady Pats beat Rogers 4-3 in the championship game to win it all.

Bob Jones came to play all three days of the tournament; on top of winning the title on Saturday, the Lady Pats outscored their opponents 48-0 in the first two days of pool play.

Congrats to Bob Jones on the tournament win!