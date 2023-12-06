MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Bob Jones star runner Jordan Urrutia made things official on Wednesday, announcing his commitment to run for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The reigning Class 7A 200-meter state champion and 400-meter runner-up said he will focus on the 100-meter and 200-meter in college.

Urrutia actually faked everyone out during the ceremony, originally grabbing the Louisville hat, but he said Oxford just felt like home.

“I’m originally born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, I’ve been a Louisville fan my whole life, I still am going to be one I can’t lie. I always am wearing Louisville stuff, everyone thought I was going to Louisville so I decided to be a little tricky. They just showed the most love when I went there and I just felt like I belonged. It means a lot, I know the SEC is the best conference so I have to be ready to work when I get there,” Urrutia said.

