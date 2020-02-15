Bob Jones names Jemison’s Kelvis White new football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Bob Jones High School named former Alabama defensive lineman Kelvis White the school's new football head coach Friday. White joins the Patriots after serving four years in the same role for Mae Jemison High School.

The Madison City Schools Board of Education approved the hire Friday morning and announced it to members of the team at the district's central office.

White replaces Kevin Rose, who was named the Lincoln County High School football head coach in December.

"I'm excited," said White. "It's a great opportunity to lead this program. It's a program with a lot of tradition and a tradition of excellence. I'm ready to come in and get to work and try to do all we can to win a championship."

White brings with him plenty of experience from throughout the state, with coaching stops at Dothan, Russellville, Homewood and Birmingham-Southern. He starred at Courtland High school before joining the Crimson Tide. While at Alabama, White earned All-Academic honors four times.

White served as Jemison's first football coach, taking the job in 2016 when the school first opened. In those four years, he guided the Jaguars to a 25-20 record and four straight playoff appearances.

White becomes the eleventh head coach in Bob Jones program history. The Patriots finished the 2019 season 4-6, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

With the move, White will now coach in Class 7A Region 4, the same as Sparkman High School, where his brother, Laron, coaches.