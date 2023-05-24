MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools has found the man who will replace Luther Tiggs as the boy’s basketball coach at Bob Jones.

Bryant Starkey has been named the new head coach for the Pats’ program. Starkey has been on the staff serving as an assistant for Bob Jones, so it’s a team he’s already very familiar with.

Starkey takes over for Tiggs, who retired after a legendary 33-year career as a high school basketball head coach.

Tiggs coached at Buckhorn, Sparkman and James Clemens and was most recently in charge of the Patriots. He finishes his career with 427 wins.