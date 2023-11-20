MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – 16 of the top high school boys basketball teams are in Madison this week for the N2Hoops Invitational, the annual Thanksgiving week tournament.

On day one, hosts Bob Jones beat Huffman 46-44, while Huntsville defeated Westminster Christian 70-25.

On Tuesday, the Panthers will face Gadsden City at 9:00 a.m., then the Patriots will take the court against Hazel Green.

Buckhorn will face Florence at noon while Grissom and Austin will wrap up the quarterfinal action. All games are taking place at Bob Jones High School.