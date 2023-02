(WHNT) — The Bob Jones girls basketball team has advanced to the round of eight after beating Vestavia Hills in the Northwest Regional semi-finals.

The Lady Patriots beat the Lady Rebels 42-31 to advance; Bob Jones will play the winner of James Clemens vs. Hoover in the finals at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

The Bob Jones boys team lost to Vestavia Hills in the semis 56-29.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.