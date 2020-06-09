Bob Jones football thrilled to be back in action

MADISON, Ala. – The Bob Jones Patriots returned to the practice field on Monday for their first day of summer workouts ready to get their training started and happy to be back together as a team.

The Patriots were outside with plenty of room to split up into smaller groups to try and stay distanced from one another.

This upcoming season will be head coach Kelvis White’s first with the Patriots and now he’s working with a shortened off season, but White says he’s just excited to get after it with his new team.

“Everything went great,” White said. “I think the kids were just excited to be here to get back and get out of the house, be around their friends and be around some of the teammates so I think the first day went well.”

White says most of his guys were in good shape coming back which was a positive thing to see; he knows that getting back into the swing of things will be difficult but it’ll just take some time.

“We’ve just got some catching up to do with missing spring with a new staff that kind of put us back, but we’ve just got to catch up,” White said. ‘We’re going five days a week so we’re gonna go ahead and just try to do a lot of teaching and a lot of football so we’ll be ready to go in August.”