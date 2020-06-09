Bob Jones baseball’s Ryan Crawford signs with Southern Union

MADISON, Ala. – After being injured his junior year and having his senior season cut short due to COVID-19, Bob Jones’ Ryan Crawford’s dreams have come true and he’s signed to play baseball at the next level.

Crawford signed to play for Southern Union Community College and he says he’s thankful for the opportunity to play college ball and he’s looking forward to this next step in his athletic career.

“It means the world I mean this is a dream come true, to be honest with you,” Crawford said. “Just to be able to make it come through for everything to just fall in the right place it’s honestly a blessing and I’m so excited to be able to go down there and play baseball for next two years of my life and see what the future holds from there.”