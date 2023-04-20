(WHNT) — Rivalry matchups never really need any additional hype no matter the sport, but an area championship and playoff implications being on the line certainly doesn’t hurt to make things a little more dramatic.

Bob Jones baseball beat James Clemens 4-2 to win the Class 7A Area 8 championship; this marks back-to-back area titles for the Patriots and their fourth in five years.

Grissom got an 11-1 run-rule win against Huntsville, so now the Tigers and Panthers will face off for the area crown.

Postseason play for Class 7A starts next weekend on April 28.