(WHNT) — Area play is in full swing for high school baseball and softball across the state of Alabama.

The Bob Jones baseball team swept their first area series against Austin to improve to 27-8 overall and 3-0 in area play; the Patriots’ bats got hot in Monday’s doubleheader giving Bob Jones the 15-2 and 21-4 victories.

The Westminster Christian softball team was hot at the plate and on defense against Randolph in their Monday afternoon area showdown; the Wildcats beat the Raiders 15-0.

Bob Jones will host Athens for senior night on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m.