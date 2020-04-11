Bob Jones baseball player discusses COVID-19 impact on college recruiting

MADISON, Ala. – The Bob Jones baseball team was full of talent this season, including a senior class of 13.

Many of those seniors are going on to play at the next level, but for others, like senior outfielder Ryan Crawford, they needed this senior season to prove themselves in order to get the chance to play college ball.

“I’ve been talking to JUCOs and it’s hard for me because they can’t do anything because of all these rule changes, and they don’t know anything yet so I can’t go on any visits. I can’t see any coaches, I can’t do any workouts, I mean, the best thing I can do is just text them and send them video that I’ve had this year,” Crawford said. “It also hurts too because last year I was hurt with my hamstring all of my junior year and that really hurt my recruiting, so I was relying on this year to up my recruiting and then this happened so I got cut short again. So I just have to deal with it and try and figure something out.”

Crawford says he’s done his best to stay in shape and stay sharp while working out from home during this difficult time.

“I’ve been working out at home doing a ton of push-ups, sit-ups, anything I can do around the house. I’ve been keeping in shape,” Crawford said. “I’ve taking fishing again. It’s been a long time so I’ve gone fishing, played a lot of tennis with my friends and now I just do stuff to keep me active to keep me like in shape. To be honest with you, I’ve been watching a ton of baseball highlights just trying to watch baseball and keep baseball on my brain even though I’m not playing baseball.”

Crawford says playing for Bob Jones has created memories he’ll have for the rest of his life and he’s thankful for all the time that he had to play with his best friends.

“It’s awesome. It’s created lifelong friendships. I mean, we’ve all been playing together since middle school, since seventh grade, and our goal literally we said in eighth grade we said our senior year is gonna be our year to win a state championship,” Crawford said. “We wanted national attention and all this other stuff, but it’s more just like a lifelong friendship. It’s heartbreaking going our separate ways.”