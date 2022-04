MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Anyone who is familiar with the Bob Jones vs. James Clemens rivalry knows that it’s the real deal; anytime these two schools meet it’s intense and on Saturday an Area title was on the line on the baseball diamond.

The Patriots beat the Jets 10-8 in game two of the championship series to win the Class 7A Area 8 title and with the win Bob Jones finished the regular season with a perfect 6-0 area record.