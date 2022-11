MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The N2Hoops Invitational began on Monday and saw multiple North Alabama boys basketball teams get the win.

Hosts Bob Jones defeated McAdory 59-43 while Austin defeated Ramsay 64-55.

Bob Jones will take on Wenonah Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. while Austin will face Alexander at 9:00 a.m. In the other winners bracket games, Westminster Christian and Hartselle will face off at 10:30 a.m. while Lee will take on Huffman at 1:30 p.m.