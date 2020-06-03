Boaz Football eyeing third postseason trip in a row

BOAZ, Ala. – As he enters year four, Jeremy Sullivan looks for continued success as the head coach of Boaz. He has been able to take the Pirates to the playoffs the last two seasons but 2020 is not just about getting there, its about leading this team to its first postseason win since 2008.

When the AHSAA gave teams the green light to hold voluntary workouts and conditioning, Boaz jumped at the opportunity.

“Probably the most fired up I’ve ever seen a group to start summer workouts at 7 o’clock in the morning,” said Sullivan. “It’s so good to get back to something that feels normal and feels like a routine that we’re used to and I think the kids appreciate that and I know the coaches and myself really appreciate it.”

“We’re super excited,” said junior quarterback Carter Lambert. “We feel like we have a really good team this year and a very good chance to do a lot so we’re really glad to be able to start working.”

Players are still getting used to all of the safety precautions, but they know it’s for the best.

“A lot of football is encouragement,” added Lambert. You want to give somebody a high five or a pat on the back you really can’t do that. So that’s been the biggest thing for me especially.”

“Our biggest problem so far has just been getting them to spread out and stay spread out, said Sullivan. “It’s something we have to. It’s become a coaching point for us you know instead of ball security we’re coaching stay apart stay apart stay apart.”

The last time Boaz won a playoff game, most of the players on the roster were around 6 years old or younger. This group is hoping to end that drought.

“Means everything to us,” said senior running back Kadin Bennefield. “The community the school just knowing we put in all this work and we can go win a playoff game for our coaches.”

“It would be huge,” said Lambert. “I think that’s definitely our main goal this year go deep in the playoffs. We really can this year.

The Pirates will kick off the 2020 campaign on August 21st at Hayden.