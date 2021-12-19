Bo Nix transferring to Oregon

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WHNT) — It’s official: former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon.

Nix made the announcement on social media Sunday evening, stating “Coast to Coast. It’s official! 🦆 #GoDucks“

Nix announced his plan to transfer last Sunday. The three-year starter said in an Instagram video that he planned to leave Auburn, but did not reveal where he was headed.

According to Auburn Wire, Nix began his collegiate career against the Oregon Ducks where we threw the game-winning pass in the closing seconds. Nix has two years left of eligibility.

This is a developing story.