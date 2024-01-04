MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will return to his home state next month as he prepares for the NFL Draft. The former Auburn signal caller accepted an invite to play in the 2024 Senior Bowl, game officials announced on Wednesday.

Nix completed his college football career this week after leading Oregon to a 45-6 blowout win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is thrilled to add Nix to this year’s roster.

“He’s probably a first round quarterback, which is great. But bringing him back home to his home state, he’s a Birmingham-area guy, former Auburn quarterback, it’s a cool homecoming,” said Nagy.

Prior to his time in Eugene, Nix was a three year starter at Auburn and named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 2019. Nix graduated from Pinson Valley High School outside of Birmingham, where he led the Indians to consecutive 6A State Championships in 2017 and 2018.

After an inconsistent couple of seasons at Auburn, Nix was prolific at Oregon. In two years with the Ducks, Nix recorded nearly 9,000 total yards to go along with 95 touchdowns. He was one of four finalists for the Heisman trophy last month.

“He’s coming back a different player. He had good experience at Auburn, but things didn’t really materialize. He wanted to go get a fresh start. That story’s been told. And he’s had a couple great years at Oregon. So to get him back to his home state for one last game is a pretty cool story,” said Nagy.

Four quarterbacks have accepted invites to the premiere all-star game: Tulane’s Michael Pratt, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

The Senior Bowl game is set for Saturday, February 3rd, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.