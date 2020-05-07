Bo Culver looking to bring winning tradition to East Lawrence Football

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It has been a wild ride for Bo Culver the past two years. He led Deshler to the Class 4A state title game, then took over at Hartselle but parted ways with the program after one season. Now, Culver is back coaching as he takes over at East Lawrence. He feels like right now, this job is the perfect fit for him.

Rocco DiSangro: You’re taking over a program at East Lawrence. You’re taking over a program that hasn’t had a lot of success in the past. What do you hope to bring from your past experience that can help this team succeed in the future?

Bo Culver: Man I think just some fun, some excitement maybe a little consistency that has not been there and stuff but too man for us I think it was an exciting opportunity to come back I’m from Lawrence County, to come back home in a sense and be just around some good hardworking blue collar people that are hungry. You know success is not going to come over night. Success is not going to be given to us, but anybody that knows me knows that we’re all about doing things the right way trying to build men of character and integrity first and again if that’s our goal if that’s what the purpose is going in, then we’re going to be able to put a product on the field that can take care of itself and Lord willing win some foootball games.

RD: Over the past two years you’ve led a team to the class 4A State title game then you took a Hartselle team to the playoffs. Why East Lawrence and why right now in your career?

BC: I think coming to East Lawrence, why East Lawrence, why not man? I mean there’s not a whole lot of places you can go and you can strive to do something that has not been done. Here we win a playoff game we’re doing something that hasn’t been done. We have a winning season we’re doing something that hasn’t been done in a long time you know you make the playoffs you’re doing something that hasn’t been done in a long time and I love that.

RD: Being a guy from the area, taking over this team, imagine that excitement level when you walk out on the field for the first time with this program.

BC: As far as just truly having true just fun, it’s been a little while since I’ve had fun coaching the game. Some of that is just stuff I’ve put on myself, some of that is stuff that’s circumstantial and situational stuff but man I’m excited about just getting back and having fun. Just coaching every snap I mean we’re a small school I’ll tell you right now I’m gonna try to coach on both sides of the ball on special teams I’m gonna be constantly coaching just to love on our guys to help our guys get better and to get back to doing what the game has meant to me and that’s fun. It’s a game man, it is not life and it should not be life. Can’t wait to meet our kids and love on our kids man and just get them ready to go and that’s what we’re looking for right now it’s going to be emotional it’s going to be fun.

RD: What have you found yourself doing as far as hobbies as far as you know getting out and doing things you wouldn’t normally be able to do right now?

BC: Man I’m taking a lot of walks around the neighborhood, I’m pushing my two kids on the swing, I’m spending some time with my wife and just spending time with our kids man just again there’s not a whole lot of time like I said before during the week day at 10 o’clock or at 2 o’clock that I can go out and spend some time just playing outside with my kids and just spend some time with my wife and us being a family and doing that.