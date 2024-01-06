BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —The defending USFL champions will now defend their championship in a new league.

The Birmingham Stallions are one of eight teams to join the new United Football League, a merger between the USFL and the XFL.

One of the biggest changes is Birmingham will no longer be a hub for the league. Instead of players and coaches making Birmingham home base, they’ll now hub out of Arlington, Texas.

“We will fly into Birmingham every time we have a week gam, we will play five at home five on the road but we will play those five games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham,” Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz said.

For the past two years, Birmingham has not only served as the home of the Stallions but the other teams apart of the USFL.

Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports, shares the reasoning for moving the hub from Birmingham to Arlington.

“The hub in Arlington makes sense because it’s in the central part of the US and it’s easy to navigate and move around the various sites,” Hallman said. “Where the hub is, is pointless to the fan because the fan is concerned about the product on the field and the Stallions are going to be their team.”

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams says although Birmingham loses the economic impact of players and coaches staying in hotels in the new UFL, Williams believes the Stallions playing in the league will bring more exposure to Birmingham.

Williams says as the Stallions compete against teams in Arlington, D.C. and Houston in the new league, it is important fans support the Stallions this upcoming season.

“We need to continue to prove ourselves as a city and the surrounding community rally around the Birmingham Stallions and show people why we are the football capital of the south,” Williams said.

Training camp will begin on Feb. 24 for the Stallions and the season will begin March 30.