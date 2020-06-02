Birmingham state of emergency prompts city-wide curfew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday night’s unrest is prompting Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin to declare a state of emergency and implement a citywide curfew.

“So in order to prevent more civil unrest in our city, I think it’s imperative that we remove that statue that’s in Linn Park,” Woodfin said.

Sunday night, Woodfin told a crowd of protesters in Linn Park that he would do all he could to tear down the confederate monument to help keep the peace. The Mayor says he will move forward with bringing the monument down despite possibly facing a lawsuit from the State Attorney Generals office.

“That has a cost to it, and I understand the AG’s office can bring a civil suit against the city,” Woodfin said. “And there is a judgment rendered from a judge then we should be held accountable and I am willing to accept that”.

Logan Freeman and his girlfriend were at Linn Park Monday morning and they and many others support the Mayors effort.

“Yes it’s dedicated to confederate soldiers but it also represents slavery and oppression. And we haven’t been allowed to take it down,” Freeman said.

Twenty-four protesters were arrested Sunday night at Linn Park.