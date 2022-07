CANTON, Ohio (WHNT) – The Birmingham Stallions held off the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night to get the 33-30 win to capture the inaugural United States Football League (USFL) championship.

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough scored the first touchdown of the game for the Stallions. Victor Bolder Jr. was named MVP.

The Stallions finished the inaugural season with a 9-1 regular season record and a South Division championship.